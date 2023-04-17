FSB detains ISIL leader plotted to carry out terrorist attack

"The Russian FSB has interdicted the illegal activities of one of the leaders of the ISIL terrorist group, a Tajik national named T.M. Nazarov, born in 1989. It has been established that, as a supporter of ISIL, Nazarov created a terrorist cell in order to carry out subversive activities and terrorist attacks in the Moscow Region and Novosibirsk, by detonating improvised explosive devices in mass public gathering places, including at Russian Railways facilities," the FSB division for the City of Moscow and the Moscow Region said in a statement.

The FSB noted that apart from recruiting other Tajik nationals for his ISIL cell, the ringleader had also organized the illegal production, acquisition and storage of explosive devices, firearms and ammunition, TASS reported.

"The Russian FSB, acting together with its foreign partners, identified Nazarov and detained him in Syria, after which he was remanded into Russian custody. The members of the terrorist cell were apprehended and brought to justice. Thus, the activities of the terrorist cell were brought to an end. Sufficient evidence of Nazarov’s culpability was gathered through investigative measures," the FSB added.

The Second Western District Military Court found Nazarov guilty of 21 offenses under Articles 205, 205.1, 205.4 and 205.5 of the Russian Criminal Code (the organization of and participation in terrorist activities), as well as under Articles 222 and 222.1 (the illegal acquisition, storage and bearing of arms, ammunition and explosive devices) and Article 223.1 (the illegal production of explosive substances and devices). He was sentenced to life imprisonment and a fine of 1.5 mln rubles ($18,400).

