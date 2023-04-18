  1. World
Ennahda offices across Tunisia shut down

TEHRAN, Apr. 18 (MNA) – Media has reported that Tunisian authorities have decided to close all Ennahda offices across the country a day after its leader Ghannouchi was detained by Tunisia police in a raid on Monday.

Tunisian police on Monday raided the home of Ennahda party leader Rached Ghannouchi and arrested him, searching the house and telling him they would take him to a police station for questioning, according to the political party.

Ghannouchi's daughter Yusra said on Twitter that her father had been arrested during a raid on his home after the opposition leader was previously summoned by police, Middle East Eye reported.

The Ennahda party also condemned the arrest, saying it was a "very dangerous development" and called for his immediate release.

On Tuesday, the media cited the movement as saying that all its offices across the country were shut down by Tuensia security forces.

