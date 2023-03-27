  1. World
Mar 27, 2023, 11:30 AM

29 dead, 11 rescued off Tunisia in migrant boat sinkings

TEHRAN, Mar. 27 (MNA) – Boat sinkings off the coast of Tunisia over the weekend killed at least 29 people from countries in sub-Saharan Africa who were trying to make the perilous crossing of the Mediterranean Sea to Italy.

Tunisian fishermen recovered 19 bodies, said Tunisian National Guard spokesman Houssameddine Jebabli on Sunday. The Coast Guard also recovered eight bodies on Saturday night and rescued 11 survivors who'd been aboard a boat that went down, he said.

Two other bodies were recovered in waters off the Tunisian port of Sfax, he said.

It wasn't immediately clear how many more people might also have been aboard boats that sank. A Tunisian NGO that tracks migration issues said five boats are believed to have foundered in the past two days off Sfax and that 67 people remain unaccounted for.

People fleeing conflict or poverty routinely take boats from Tunisian shores toward Europe, even though the central Mediterranean is the most dangerous migration route in the world, according to the International Organization for Migration. Many are from sub-Saharan Africa.

