Tunisian judge orders detention of Ennahda leader

A Tunisian investigative judge ordered on Thursday the imprisonment of Rached Ghannouchi, the leader of main opposition party Ennahda, the politician's lawyer told Reuters.

According to AFP, Ghannouchi, who was arrested on Monday, is accused of plotting against internal state security and the decision to imprison him followed an investigation that lasted eight hours, she added.

Police have this year detained several leading political figures who have accused President Saied of a coup for his moves to close parliament and rule by decree before rewriting the constitution.

MNA/PR