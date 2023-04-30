Iran advances to next stage of Asia championship

The second match of Iran's U-17 football team was held on Sunday evening against the hosts Jordan, during which Iran defeated their rival 7-1.

Asal Qajarian, Ariana Jozani, Maryam Dini (2 goals), Parnia Rahmani, Arisa Koohgard scored for Iran.

One of Iran's goals was an own goal by Jordanian player.

Earlier, Iran defeated Nepal 1-0 in Round 1 of the 2024 AFC U-17 Women's Asian Cup qualification on Wednesday.

The 2024 AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup qualification will determine the participating teams in the 2024 AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup final tournament.

A total of eight teams will qualify to play in the final tournament. The host country and the top three teams of the previous tournament in 2019 will qualify automatically, while the other four teams will be decided by qualification.

