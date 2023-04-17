Massive explosions reported in US base in eastern Syria

Some unconfirmed sources on Sunday night reported that some massive explosions hit one of the illegal US military bases in the Koniko gas field in Deir ez-Zor.

Some news sources also reported that the forces of the international coalition led by the United States targeted a drone during the series of explosions over Deir ez-Zor.

Attacks on illegal US bases in Syria have intensified in recent months. At the beginning of last month, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that two rockets hit the country's military base in eastern Syria, and there were no casualties.

Koniko gas field is one of the largest US military bases in Deir ez-Zor in eastern Syria. The base had been targeted by rockets several times before.

Meanwhile, local sources in Syria reported a conflict between American forces and unknown people. It is said that American forces have attacked some positions in Syria. According to a local source, one of the helicopters of the American coalition was damaged. Two people were reportedly killed in the air attack of the US forces on one of the villages in Syria.

Some sources reported that a number of American forces were injured.

