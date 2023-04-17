4 injured in missile attack on Turkish bases in Syria

On Sunday evening, several rockets were fired from the areas under the control of the Syrian Kurdish Democratic Forces (SDF), supported by the United States, at two military bases of the Turkish army in Aleppo in northern Syria.

According to local sources, during the explosions, 4 Turkish army forces were injured and it is said that the condition of two of the injured people is serious.

Local sources further reported that the Turkish army in response to the attack targeted the areas under the control of the SDF forces and the Syrian army with heavy artillery.

Under the pretext of fighting PKK terrorists, Turkey has deployed its troops in areas of northern Iraq and Syria and is conducting aerial attacks on parts of the northern areas of these countries.

Ankara has received widespread criticism from both Iraqi and Kurdish authorities in Bagdhad and Erbil as well as the international community for violating Iraqi sovereignty under the pretext of fighting the PKK.

MNA/5756911