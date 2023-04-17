  1. World
ISIL kill over 30 mushroom pickers in Syrian Hama

TEHRAN, Apr. 17 (MNA) – ISIL terrorists have killed 32 people who were picking desert truffles in the Syrian province of Hama, a Syrian newspaper reported on Sunday, citing sources.

The director of a hospital in the city of Salamiyah told the newspaper that the bodies of 26 victims had been transported to the hospital.

Mushroom pickers in Syria often become victims of planted mines and terrorist attacks. In March, a truck carrying people to pick desert truffles struck a mine planted by ISIL terrorists.

A source said that several mines exploded at the moment when the truck was passing by, killing seven people and injuring 63. In February, more than 50 Syrians picking truffles were killed by the ISIL terrorists' attack in the eastern province of Homs.

