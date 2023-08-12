Rocket attack reported on US base in eastern Syria

Local sources reported that a series of explosions were heard throughout the villages and towns in the vicinity of the "Koniko" natural gas field in the northern countryside of the Deir Ez-Zor, according to Arabic Sputnik.

The explosions were caused by the rocket attack on the US's illegal base in the Koniko gas field, the sources said, adding that 3 rockets were fired by unknown people at the base.

No details have been released about the incident yet.

Years ago Koniko was the largest gas field in Syria, which was used to produce the country's electricity, but in the last years, it has been occupied by American terrorists

Damascus has repeatedly emphasized that the presence of the US separatist mercenaries in the east and northeast of Syria is illegal, calling for an end to this occupation.

