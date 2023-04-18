  1. World
  2. Asia-Pacific
Apr 18, 2023, 2:45 PM

2 injured as coast guard plane crashes in SW Japan

2 injured as coast guard plane crashes in SW Japan

TEHRAN, Apr. 18 (MNA) – A light aircraft belonging to the Japan Coast Guard crashed in the southwestern prefecture of Oita, injuring the crew members onboard, local media said Tuesday.

Coast guard officials were quoted as saying the propeller-driven aircraft, which took off from Kitakyushu Airport at 9:15 a.m. local time, crashed into a field at 10:00 a.m. in the city of Usa in the same prefecture during a training exercise.

The two members onboard, the plane's captain and a trainee, sustained non-life threatening injuries in the crash and were both taken to hospital, according to the local fire department, Xinhua reported.

The single-engine aircraft can be seen in aerial footage taken by public broadcaster NHK upside down in the field, with the plane's wings, tail and undercarriage intact.

An investigation has been launched into the cause of the crash. 

MP/PR

News Code 199657

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News