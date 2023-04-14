EU prepares to impose 11th package of sanctions on Russia

"Europe has rolled out 10 packages of sanctions. We will have another package," Mairead McGuinness told CNBC.

The European commissioner went on to say that the 11th package of sanctions will focus on the circumvention of earlier measures.

"We have to make sure that they don’t find ways around our sanctions," she added.

Earlier, the European edition of the Politico newspaper reported that the European Union would begin discussing the 11th package of sanctions after Catholic Easter, celebrated last Sunday.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in late March that the 11th package of sanctions will be aimed at countering loopholes and circumvention.

