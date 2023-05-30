Iran's pistachio export to Europe exceeds €28m: Eurostat

Eurostat figures indicated that Iran has exported €28.3 million of pistachios in the first three months of 2023.

In the first quarter of 2022, Iran exported €49.3 million of the product to Europe, the source added.

The export of pistachios has decreased by 42 percent in the said period, said the Eurostat.

Following the US, Iran has been the second-largest exporter of pistachios to Europe in the first quarter of 2023, it noted.

Reportedly, Iranian pistachio was exported to 57 countries worldwide during the fiscal 2022-23 (ended March 20).

