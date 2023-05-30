  1. Economy
May 30, 2023, 5:30 PM

Iran's pistachio export to Europe exceeds €28m: Eurostat

Iran's pistachio export to Europe exceeds €28m: Eurostat

TEHRAN, May 30 (MNA) – Figures by the statistics agency of the European Union, known as Eurostat, show that the export of Iran's pistachio to EU countries has surged past €28 million.

Eurostat figures indicated that Iran has exported €28.3 million of pistachios in the first three months of 2023.

In the first quarter of 2022, Iran exported €49.3 million of the product to Europe, the source added.

The export of pistachios has decreased by 42 percent in the said period, said the Eurostat.

Following the US, Iran has been the second-largest exporter of pistachios to Europe in the first quarter of 2023, it noted.

Reportedly, Iranian pistachio was exported to 57 countries worldwide during the fiscal 2022-23 (ended March 20).

TM/IRN85126905

News Code 201412

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News