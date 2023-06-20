Iran official stresses need to conclude PTA with India

Zeyghami made remarks at the conference on introducing opportunities and capacities in the Indian market, where he referred to the his yesterday's meeting with the Indian ambassador to Tehran.

Referring to the fundamental economic policies of the Iranian government in cooperating with friendly countries, Zeyghami said that Iran has deep-rooted historical, cultural, and trade ties with India.

He also said that India is one of Iran's priorities in establishing trade relations and increasing exports of commodities, adding that Iran has also focused on exporting technical and engineering services.

Iran and India enjoy very high potential in the region to develop their relations including in Chabahar port project, sea lines, and airlines, he added.

He underlined that Iran’s incumbent government is seriously seeking to conclude preferential and operationalize trade between Iran and India.

