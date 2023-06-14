Iran, Senegal explore ways to expand bilateral relations

The meeting of the Iran-Senegal Friendship Association was held at the Senegalese Embassy in Tehran with the participation of the Iranian Ambassador to Dakar Mohammad Reza Dehshiri, a report by the Organization of Islamic Culture And Communication, which is based in Tehran said.

A number of Senegalese figures including the former ambassador of the African country were taking part in the meeting.

The participants addressed ways to develop relations between Iran and Senegal in all different fields, especially the cultural field.

In his address to the attendees, the Iranian ambassador to Dakar talked about some of the activities and efforts that were done in the past three years in the field of bilateral cooperation between the two nations, saying establishing the joint Chamber of Commerce, the Friendship Association, the launch of the oil and gas training course at the EHES technical school and the mechanical engineering course at "seniran auto", sports cooperation, the memorandum of understanding between the Chamber of Commerce Dakar and Bandar Abbas port city in Iran, sisterhood agreement between the island of Gorée and the Iranian Bandar Kong and also between the Senegalese Touba and Iran's Kashan.

Dehshiri further expressed readiness to intensify efforts to improve relations between the two countries in the future and during his stay in Tehran.

