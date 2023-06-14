Iranian university awarded in ICC Moot Court Competition 2023

The team representing Allameh Tabataba'i University, coached by Ali Masoudian and Sadra Pirniakan, and with the participation of Alaleh Qanbari and Mahsa Hossein, advanced to the International Rounds and competed with teams from India, China, England, Canada and Ukraine in the oral stage.

The 4-person team managed to win the First Runner-Up Best Prosecution Memorial, a result that has been achieved for the first time for an Iranian team.

This success was achieved while 85 teams from 55 countries participated in the International Rounds of the competition.

The teams competed on a fictitious case, presenting oral arguments in the roles of the Office of the Prosecutor, the Defense and a State Representative.

The ICC Moot Court competition, which simulates the International Criminal Court, is the largest and the most prominent competition in the field of international criminal law in the world.

It is annually organized by Leiden University in The Netherlands, in collaboration with Grotius Centre for International Legal Studies.

The International Rounds of the competitions are held every year in The Hague, The Netherlands.

SKH/Press TV