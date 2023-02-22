Iran, Russia discuss developing cultural cooperation

During his visit to Moscow, Hojjatoleslam Mohammad Mehdi Imanipour, the head of the Islamic Culture and Communication Organization met and held talks with Primakov, Head of the Federal Agency for the Commonwealth of Independent States Affairs.

The meeting was also attended by Kazem Jalali, the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Russia and Masoud Ahmadvand, the cultural attaché of Iran.

The Iranian government emphasizes the development of relations with neighboring countries, Imanipour said, adding that fortunately, the level of relations between Iran and Russia is at the highest level.

He expressed hope that the exchange of cultural delegations between Iran and Russia will be expanded and the ground for the implementation of the agreements will be provided.

Expressing Iran's interest in developing bilateral cultural, scientific and artistic cooperation with Russia, he called for establishing cooperation between the two countries at the regional and international levels.

