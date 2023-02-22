  1. Culture
Feb 22, 2023, 11:30 AM

Iran, Russia discuss developing cultural cooperation

Iran, Russia discuss developing cultural cooperation

TEHRAN, Feb. 22 (MNA) – The head of Iran's Islamic Culture and Communication Organization called for establishing cultural cooperation between Iran and Russia at regional and international levels.

During his visit to Moscow, Hojjatoleslam Mohammad Mehdi Imanipour, the head of the Islamic Culture and Communication Organization met and held talks with Primakov, Head of the Federal Agency for the Commonwealth of Independent States Affairs.

The meeting was also attended by Kazem Jalali, the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Russia and Masoud Ahmadvand, the cultural attaché of Iran.

The Iranian government emphasizes the development of relations with neighboring countries, Imanipour said, adding that fortunately, the level of relations between Iran and Russia is at the highest level.

He expressed hope that the exchange of cultural delegations between Iran and Russia will be expanded and the ground for the implementation of the agreements will be provided.

Expressing Iran's interest in developing bilateral cultural, scientific and artistic cooperation with Russia, he called for establishing cooperation between the two countries at the regional and international levels.

RHM/IRN85037195

News Code 197675
Marzieh Rahmani

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News