Iran, Russia hold conference on scientific cooperation

The international conference on the prospect of scientific cooperation between Iran and Russia was held at Tehran-based Allameh Tabataba'i University (ATU) with the aim of further acquaintance and cooperation between the two countries in the technological, scientific, and academic sectors.

Ambassador of Iran to Russia, Kazem Jalali, Ambassador of Russia to Iran, Alexey Dedov, Vice chairman of the Russian Scientific Cooperation Agency, Mahmoudreza Aghamiri, President of Tehran-based Shahid Beheshti University and Chairman of the National Working Group on Scientific Cooperation between Iran and Russia participated in the international conference held at ATU on Tuesday.

ATU President Abdollah Motamedi pointed to the scientific achievement that his university has made since its founding in the field of humanities and touched upon Islam's insistence on acquiring knowledge and scientific progress.

Motamedi further attached importance to holding such events for laying the ground for joint activities and creating clear horizons in light of scientific and international cooperation.

