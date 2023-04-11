Iran shipping lines to attend Russian transport exhibition

The 27th International Exhibition for Transport and logistics Services, equipment and warehousing technologies titled "TransRussia" will be held as a major international event from April 17 to 19 in Moscow with the participation of countries active in the field of transportation and logistics, including Russia, Iran, China, Belarus, Kazakhstan, India and the United Arab Emirates

More than 400 companies from the after-mentioned countries will be present in this exhibition, which is a unique opportunity for Iran to increase its interactions in the form of the North-South corridor.

