Parliament speaker congratulates arrival of Nowruz

"I congratulate the arrival of Nowruz and the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan to my compatriots in Iran and all over the world and to all those who honor the spring of nature and the spring of spirituality," said Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf in a message on the occasion of the new year.

"We are witnessing the formation of a new order in the region and the world, which can provide opportunities for Iranian freedom of action and initiative. I hope the new year will be the year of opening and shining for the Iranian nation," he said, referring to the developments in the West Asian region.

Ghalibaf promised that the parliament will try with all its might to complete the transformation in the country's economic laws.

MP/PR