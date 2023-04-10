China expects all states to reject Taiwan secession

Wang Wenbin made the comment in reaction to French President Emmanuel Macron's recent statement, according to Sputnik news agency.

"We hope that all countries will realize the essence of the Taiwan issue, adhere to the one-China principle and firmly oppose any form of Taiwan's independence and separatist activities," Wang told a briefing.

The spokesman noted that the biggest threat to peace in the Taiwan Strait is the current separatist activities on the island, with Washington's connivance and support.

Macron paid an official visit to China last week, during which he praised Beijing's role in the international arena and underlined the importance of bilateral French-Chinese relations in various spheres. During the trip, Macron held 1.5-hour talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, met with State Council Premier Li Qiang and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress Zhao Leji.

Chinese military wrapped up 3-day mass exercises launched after US House speaker hosted Taiwan’s president in California.

Meanwhile, according to Anadolu Agency, Wang Wenbin said the "Joint Sword" three-day drills held by People's Liberation Army (PLA) since Saturday, “encircling Taiwan island are a stern warning to Taiwan secessionist forces and their collusion with external forces and necessary actions to safeguard national sovereignty, territorial integrity.”

The situation around Taiwan escalated last August after then-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi traveled to the island. Beijing condemned Pelosi's trip, which it regarded as a gesture of support for separatism, and launched large-scale military drills in the vicinity of the island. Despite China's acute reaction, Pelosi's visit unleashed a wave of trips by Western politicians to the island.

On Sunday, Macron said that Europe should not let itself be drawn into the confrontation between the United States and China over Taiwan conforming to "the American rhythm," calling on Europeans to "wake up" and think about their own interests.

MNA/PR