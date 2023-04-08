Iran’s Amir Sarkhosh qualifies for WCBS Champs

Sarkhosh has been picked by the Asian Confederation of Billiard Sports (ACBS) to take part in the event.

The competitions are held in a group form with the presence of eight teams from various continents (two teams from Asia, two others from Europe, one from America, one from Africa, one from Oceania, and a selected team of the world).

The teams will compete with each other for four days and the two teams that receive the highest points will advance to the final stage.

The competitions are scheduled to be held on July 17-23 in Ankara, Turkey.

