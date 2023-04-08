  1. Sports
Apr 8, 2023, 6:30 PM

Iran’s Amir Sarkhosh qualifies for WCBS Champs

Iran’s Amir Sarkhosh qualifies for WCBS Champs

TEHRAN, Apr. 08 (MNA) – Iran’s snooker player Amir Sarkhosh has booked the ticket for the first edition of the WCBS Championship.

Sarkhosh has been picked by the Asian Confederation of Billiard Sports (ACBS) to take part in the event.

The competitions are held in a group form with the presence of eight teams from various continents (two teams from Asia, two others from Europe, one from America, one from Africa, one from Oceania, and a selected team of the world).

The teams will compete with each other for four days and the two teams that receive the highest points will advance to the final stage.

The competitions are scheduled to be held on July 17-23 in Ankara, Turkey.

TM/IRN85077072 

News Code 199225

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News