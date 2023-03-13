Iranian players advance to Asian Snooker knockout stage

25 countries are participating in Doha's March 11-15 events, and Iran partakes in the tournament with 3 players including Amir Sarkhosh, Siavash Mazini, and Shahin Sabzi.

Sarkhosh defeated his Syrian, Jordanian, and UAE rivals with a score of 4-0, 4-1, and 4-2 to advance to the knockout stage.

Siavash Mazini also beat his Jordanian, Pakistani, and Afghanistan competitors with a score of 4-1, 4-3, and 4-0 to reach the elimination round of the competition.

But, Shahin Sabzi by winning a game against his Kuwaiti rival and losing the game against his Nepali opponent needs to defeat his Malaysian rival in the coming days to reach the knockout stage.

The 25 countries participating in the Asian Snooker Competition are Iran, China, South Korea, Malaysia, Afghanistan, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Jordan, Kuwait, Hong Kong, India, Iraq, Vietnam, Myanmar, Nepal, Oman, Pakistan, Palestine, Philippines, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Syria, Thailand, and the United Arab Emirates.

