MAV attack on Isfahan military site not confirmed

Earlier on Wednesday, some media announced that a MAV attack on one of the workshop complexes belonging to the Ministry of Defence and Armed Forces Logistics in Isfahan province of Iran was successfully repelled on Tuesday night.

The MAV was hit by the peripheral protection forces stationed in the complex and the defense systems and could not cause any damage to the complex, according to the reports.

In a statement on January 29, the Iranian Defense Ministry announced that one of its workshop complexes in Isfahan had come under attack from a number of MAVs, but the complex’s air defenses successfully repelled the attack.

The ministry underscored that the unsuccessful attack did not cause any loss of life and only led to minor damage to the roof of a workshop. The complex, it added, continues its ordinary operations following the attack.

Iran’s Nour News, affiliated with the country’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), further reported that anti-Iran terrorists operating in Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region were involved in the drone strike.

It said the terrorists, ordered by a foreign intelligence service, smuggled the constituent parts of a micro aerial vehicle and explosive materials from the Kurdistan region into Iran through far-flung and arduous routes and handed them over to a liaison in a border city in the northwestern part of the country.

Israel has over the years threatened on numerous occasions to carry out attacks against Iranian facilities and infrastructure, with Tehran casting Tel Aviv’s threats as part of the regime’s psychological warfare against the Islamic Republic.

MNA/IRN85074063