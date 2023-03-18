Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on March 18

Kayhan:
Iran inaugurates largest cancer treatment center in region
Tehran-Riyadh agreement fundamental change in West Asian region
Shargh:
Countering maritime terrorism in Indian Ocean
Etela'at:
UAE head: Abu Dhabi ready to resolve misunderstandings with Tehran
Iran-China-Russia joint drills against terrorists
Etemad:
New season in Iran's relations with UAE
Shamkhani describes regional neighbors as family members
Jomhuri-e Eslami:
