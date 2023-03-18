  1. Iran
Mar 18, 2023, 9:00 AM

Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on March 18

Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on March 18

TEHRAN, Mar. 18 (MNA) – Mehr news agency takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Saturday, March 18.

Kayhan: 

Iran inaugurates largest cancer treatment center in region

Tehran-Riyadh agreement fundamental change in West Asian region

Shargh:

Countering maritime terrorism in Indian Ocean

Etela'at:

UAE head: Abu Dhabi ready to resolve misunderstandings with Tehran 

Iran-China-Russia joint drills against terrorists

Etemad:

New season in Iran's relations with UAE

Shamkhani describes regional neighbors as family members

Jomhuri-e Eslami:

UAE ready to resolve misunderstandings with Tehran

RHM/

News Code 198616
Marzieh Rahmani

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News