Earlier in the day, Aksyonov's adviser, Oleg Kryuchkov, said that air defense systems had engaged in the Feodosia region.

"A missile fired from the direction of Ukraine has been shot down over Feodosia," Aksyonov said on Telegram, according to Sputnik.

Kryuchkov, in turn, noted that debris of the missile had fallen near one of the settlements of Crimea. There are no casualties or destruction reported yet, he added.

MNA/PR