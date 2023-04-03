  1. Politics
US House speaker to host Taiwan president on Wednesday

TEHRAN, Apr. 03 (MNA) – The US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy will host a meeting in California on Wednesday with Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, despite China's warnings.

Kevin McCarthy, the speaker of the US House of Representatives, plans to meet with the President of Taiwan, Tsai Ing-wei, in continuation of Washington's plans to escalate tensions against Beijing.

China, which considers the democratically ruled Taiwan as its own territory, has repeatedly warned US officials not to meet Tsai who is on her first US stopover since 2019.

Tsai arrived in the United States on Wednesday, stopping off on her way to Central America. 

On her first US stopover since 2019, Tsai claimed at an event held by the Hudson Institute think tank in New York on Thursday that the blame for rising tensions in and around the Taiwan Strait lies with China. 

