Beijing reacts to Taiwan president's visit to US

Past transits by Taiwanese leader Tsai Ing-wen through the US were “mistakes” and the precedent will not restrain Beijing’s response to her current visit, China’s senior envoy to Washington warned as Tsai arrived in New York on Wednesday, according to South China Morning Post.

Xu Xueyuan, chargé d’affaires at Beijing’s embassy in the US, also sounded an alarm about another “serious confrontation” in the rival powers’ relations if a planned meeting between Tsai and US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy were to take place.

Xu conveyed those messages at a press conference on Wednesday a few minutes after Tsai landed in New York as a stopover en route for her 10-day trip to Central America.

Tsai is expected to visit Los Angeles during her return trip next week where she is expected to meet McCarthy, a California Republican.

Tsai’s travels have been under particular scrutiny following reports that she will meet US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy during one of her unofficial stopovers in the US – a potential event Beijing has vowed to “resolutely fight back” against should it go ahead.

Taiwan has not confirmed such a meeting nor provided details of Tsai’s itinerary while in the US.

Beijing launched extensive, days-long military exercises around the island last August, following a visit from then-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taipei.

MNA/PR