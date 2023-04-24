  1. Politics
Apr 25, 2023, 12:05 AM

Iran defense minister travels to Moscow for Syria meeting

TEHRAN, Apr. 24 (MNA) – Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Gharaei Ashtiani has travelled to Moscow to participate in a quadrilateral meeting aimed at normalizing ties between Damascus and Ankara.

The defense minister arrived in Moscow on Monday afternoon.

The quadrilateral meeting between Iran, Russia, Turkey and Syria representatives will be held with the goal of normalizing ties between Damascus and Ankara.

