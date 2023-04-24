Iran defense minister travels to Moscow for Syria meeting

The defense minister arrived in Moscow on Monday afternoon.
TEHRAN, Apr. 24 (MNA) – Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Gharaei Ashtiani has travelled to Moscow to participate in a quadrilateral meeting aimed at normalizing ties between Damascus and Ankara.
