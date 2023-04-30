Helping Chinese investment in Iran big projects top priority

"We are pursuing foreign investment assistance in important projects of Bushehr province, especially infrastructure projects in line with viewpoints of this province's governor, as a priority of the Iran-China Friendship Association," Borujerdi said while speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the opening of the Iran-China Friendship Association's representative office in Bushehr port city in the south of Iran on Sunday.

"Helping the investment process in completing the Bushehr-Shiraz railway is one of these projects that is critical in Bushehr province," the Iranian official said.

"The visits of Chinese delegations, strengthening the tourism industry and investing in certain projects in Bushehr province are among the legal duties of the office of the Iran-China Friendship Association in Bushehr province, which we are trying to implement," he added.

The head of the Iran-China Friendship Association went on to say, "The first office of the Iran-China Friendship Association was opened today in Bushehr province, which we hope will be able to perform effectively in line with its legal duties."

Boroujerdi added, "The Iran-China Friendship Association is an official institution with 24 years of history, and it is trying to fulfill its duty with regard to Bushehr province to attract as many investors as possible and increase the province's relations with China."

He further highlighted the necessity of singing a sisterhood pact between Bushehr port city of Iran and China's Guangzhou.

