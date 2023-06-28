Iran’s South Pars phase 11 platform installed

The installation operation of the South Pars phase 11 platform planned by National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) and Pars Oil and Gas Company (POGC) started on Tuesday and was successfully completed on Wednesday in collaboration with Petropars Company and Iranian Offshore Engineering and Construction Company (IOEC) by using the Oceanic-5000 Crane Barge, the Iranian oil ministry news service SHANA reported.

The 3,200-ton platform, the heaviest of the South Pars field, was moved and installed in an unprecedented operation by Iranian experts, and gas production from the strategic phase will start soon after 20 years.

The target gas output from South Pars phase 11 is 56 million cubic meters per day (mcm/d).

