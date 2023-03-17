Iran-China-Russia trilateral naval drill in Sea of Oman

TEHRAN, Mar. 17 (MNA) – China, Iran and Russia are conducting joint naval exercises dubbed 'Maritime Security Belt 2023' in the Sea of Oman.

Chinese and Russian vessels have entered Iran’s territorial waters to hold a joint maritime exercise in the Sea of Oman. Delegates from Pakistan and Kazakhstan navies will also be there as observers.

China has dispatched a guided missile destroyer to the area, while Russia has sent a naval group that consists of a frigate and a medium sea tanker.

At the first stage of the drill, the naval officers of the three countries reviewed episodes of the trilateral exercise on maps, received instructions, and held tactical briefings.

This joint exercise is the third of its kind, following similar drills involving the Iranian, Chinese, and Russian navies in 2019 and 2022.