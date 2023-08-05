FM welcomes Iranian companies presence in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister Ali Sabry was welcomed by his counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, on Saturday during his first visit to Tehran since President Raeisi's administration assumed office in August 2021.

The Sri Lankan website "Colombo Gazette" reported on Thursday, August 12th, that Ali Sabry's visit to Tehran was from August 4th to August 7th in response to the invitation of his Iranian counterpart.

Expressing his satisfaction with being in Iran, he pointed out that he should have come to Iran long ago. He congratulated Iran's Foreign Minister for the resilience and strength of the Iranian people despite all the pressures.

Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister added his country is looking forward to welcoming many Iranians in Sri Lanka.

He noted that the relations between the two countries have a good background and future.

This trip can be a beneficial start for promising events in the future, he said, adding that there are opportunities that Sri Lanka can provide to Iran and it is an open gate in South and East Asia.

Sabry also said, his country is everyone's friend and nobody's enemy in foreign policy.

He invited Iranian companies to consider Sri Lanka as a new investment opportunity.



Sabry pointed to Iran's progress in various fields, including medicine, and noted here are good opportunities for many businesses in Sri Lanka.

He further said that his country has been Iran's friend regionally and internationally and is willing to continue its friendship.



The minister also said that the two nations have always supported each other and do not interfere in each other's internal issues.

Sabry stated that Sri Lanka will assume the presidency over IORA (Indian Ocean Rim Association) in 2023, describing it as an opportunity to have a multipolar situation in a multipolar world. he also asserted that Iran can also play an important economic role.

