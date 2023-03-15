Iran building paper-making factory in Venezuela

Mohammad Mahdi Esmaeili, Iran's Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance made the announcement on the sidelines of a cabinet meeting while talking to reporters at the presidential compound on Wednesday.

He pointed to the achievements of his recent trip to Venezuela, saying, "On this trip... the main goals were the preparations for signing two cultural and media-related memoranda with Venezuelan counterparts."

"The joint construction of a paper factory in Venezuela, the establishment of cultural weeks and a joint educational working group to combat media terrorism are among the most important provisions of these memorandums," the Iranian minister said.

