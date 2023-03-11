Ayatollah Khamenei’s book guide to confront foes

Iran's Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Mohammad Mehdi Esmaeili met and held talks with the Venezuelan Foreign Minister in Caracas.

The Venezuelan diplomat referred to the book “Cell No. 14”, the autobiography of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, expressing satisfaction over the publication of the book in Venezuela.

He described the Iranian culture as rich, noting that the world respects Iran’s culture.

He called for the further bolstering of mutual ties in the sphere of culture as the two countries enjoy affinity.

Iran's Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance, for his part, touched on the unveiling of the Spanish edition of “Cell No. 14”, the autobiography of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution in his visit to the South American country.

Esmaeili said that the cultural relations between the two states need to be boosted as the grounds are prepared.

Also in a meeting with Venezuela's Minister of Communication and Information and the Vice-President for Culture and Tourism, Freddy Alfred Nazareth, Esmaili pointed to the issue of media terrorism against the people of Iran and Venezuela

Cultural measures can seriously preserve the identity of the nations and neutralize these attacks, he added.

In recent months, the enemies’ media campaign has intensified their hybrid war against the Iranian nation, he said, adding that however, the Iranian nation has dismantled all their plots.

For his part, the Venezuelan vice-president said that the mental proximity of the two nations and their shared viewpoints about imperialism and western media and cultural invasion paves the way to establish various foundations for broadening cooperation.

The rich cultures and national identities and beliefs of the two countries have dismantled many strong plots of the enemies, Freddy Alfred Nazareth added.

“Cell No. 14” covers the first half of the life of Ayatollah Khamenei, from his early childhood all the way to the 1979 Islamic Revolution that brought the monarchical regime to an end in Iran.

The book contains illustrations depicting different stages in the life of Ayatollah Khamenei.

AMK/5730125& 5730115