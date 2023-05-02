  1. World
  2. Asia-Pacific
May 2, 2023, 5:00 PM

Oil tanker catches fire off Malaysian coast, 3 crew missing

Oil tanker catches fire off Malaysian coast, 3 crew missing

TEHRAN, May 02 (MNA) – Search efforts are underway for three missing crew members after a Gabon-registered oil tanker caught fire off the coast of southern Malaysia, Malaysian maritime authorities said in a statement.

The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) said it had received an alert at 4 pm local time Monday of a tanker on fire, about 37.5 nautical miles northeast of the coastal region of Tanjung Sedili in the state of Johor, CNN reported. 

The tanker was sailing from China to Singapore with 28 crew members when it caught fire, MMEA said.

A naval patrol boat was dispatched to the scene to rescue those on board, MMEA added. “Fortunately, 23 crew members were rescued by two ships in the vicinity,” MMEA director First Admiral Nurul Hizam Zakaria said.

“While we managed to rescue two crew members, three are still missing,” he added.

“Ongoing operations will include investigations to establish if the trio abandoned the tanker and jumped into the sea, or were trapped.”

SKH/PR

News Code 200197

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News