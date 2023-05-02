Oil tanker catches fire off Malaysian coast, 3 crew missing

The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) said it had received an alert at 4 pm local time Monday of a tanker on fire, about 37.5 nautical miles northeast of the coastal region of Tanjung Sedili in the state of Johor, CNN reported.

The tanker was sailing from China to Singapore with 28 crew members when it caught fire, MMEA said.

A naval patrol boat was dispatched to the scene to rescue those on board, MMEA added. “Fortunately, 23 crew members were rescued by two ships in the vicinity,” MMEA director First Admiral Nurul Hizam Zakaria said.

“While we managed to rescue two crew members, three are still missing,” he added.

“Ongoing operations will include investigations to establish if the trio abandoned the tanker and jumped into the sea, or were trapped.”

