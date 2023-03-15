Netanyahu shortens ٖGermany visit amid security worries

The statements did not specify whether the rescheduling and consultations were linked. Nor did they provide further details, Reuters reported.

Netanyahu is due to depart for the German capital later on Wednesday. A preliminary itinerary circulated last week said he would return on Friday. But the new statement said he would return on Thursday.

Netanyahu's regime has been grappling with massive protests over the past few months over his cabinet's judicial reforms. The protests have sparked huge crises which even the Israeli regime's officials have warned that they endanger the fake regime's future.

MNA/PR