Iran's agreements with Belarus to help enhance trade ties

“The start of my diplomatic mission coincided with two important and gratifying events - the visit of the president of Belarus to Iran and the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations. This is a good sign. I hope that I will make a contribution to bilateral partnerships,” Sanei was quoted as saying by BelTA.

Sanei noted that the visit to Tehran is an important milestone and a serious impetus to bilateral relations.

“Eight agreements were signed during the talks and they should definitely be implemented. Fortunately, our economies are complementary, hence there is good cooperation potential in such areas as manufacturing, agriculture, medicine, electronics and pharmaceuticals. We know that Belarus has retained its industrial potential, and Iran would like to buy your heavy equipment, for example, BelAZ trucks. We are interested in potash fertilizers. In turn, we are ready to provide our medical equipment,” he said.

“If we implement what the leaders agreed on, in the coming years, we will grow bilateral trade several times. I would also like to highlight the benefits offered by the EAEU [Eurasian Economic Union], where Belarus is a member. Iran has a free trade agreement with EAEU and it is supposed to be ratified in the near future.”

Sanei emphasized that now is a turning point, as the world order is witnessing a transition from a unipolar world order to a multipolar one. “SCO [Shanghai Cooperation Organization] is going to play a key role. Its members include four nuclear powers and two members of the UN Security Council. The SCO member states are home to 42% of the world's population. Iran and Russia are the largest energy suppliers, and China and India are consumers. Such is the scale and influence. Belarus intends to join SCO and Iran fully supports this aspiration,” he said.

MNA/PR