Global Music Awards go to two Iranians

TEHRAN, Dec. 18 (MNA) – Global Music Awards 2022 went to two Iranian artists Abdolhossein Mokhtabad and Arman Manshaei.

Abdolhossein Mokhtabad, as a male vocalist, grabbed a silver medal for the piece “These Moments”. Also, Arman Manshaei received a silver medal for the artwork “Homeland” as an experimental piece.

Earlier in 2020, the Persian song, “Az Sharm Dar Hejabam” (I am behind the veil from shame) by popular singer Abdolhossein Mokhtabad won a Gold medal in the Global Music Award.

Set up in 2011, the Global Music Awards is a well-known international music competition that celebrates independent musicians.

