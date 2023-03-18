  1. World
Zionists martyr Palestinian youth in West Bank

TEHRAN, Mar. 18 (MNA) – Israeli regime troops martyred a Palestinian young man on Friday night, local sources reported on early Saturday.

The 23-year-old Palestinian was killed after being shot by Zionist forces in a village in the east of Ramallah.

Zionist media claimed that the Palestinian martyr was about to attack the Israeli regime's military forces with a cold weapon.

On Friday morning, media outlets reported that the Israeli regime forces killed four Palestinians, including a teenager, during a raid in the occupied northern West Bank city of Jenin, a week after three others were killed in an assault on the city.

