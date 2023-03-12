Iran, Bahrain officials confer on parliamentary issues

The meeting was held in the Bahraini capital on Saturday night, according to the reports.

During the meeting, Rezakhah and Ahmed Al Musallam discussed ways of holding joint cooperation and coordination in international parliamentary circles.

Earlier on Saturday, Abbas Golru, a member of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee in the Iranian parliament, wrote in a post published on his Twitter page that he and two other Iranian parliamentarians arrived in the Bahrain capital on Friday to take part in the 146th session of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly, which is taking place from March 11 to 15.

