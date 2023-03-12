  1. Politics
Mar 12, 2023, 5:00 PM

Iran, Bahrain officials confer on parliamentary issues

Iran, Bahrain officials confer on parliamentary issues

TEHRAN, Mar. 12 (MNA) – Chairman of the Iranian parliamentary delegation Mojtaba Rezakhah in a meeting with Bahrain's Parliament Speaker Ahmed Al Musallam discussed Tehran-Manama parliamentary issues.

The meeting was held in the Bahraini capital on Saturday night, according to the reports.

During the meeting, Rezakhah and Ahmed Al Musallam discussed ways of holding joint cooperation and coordination in international parliamentary circles.

Earlier on Saturday, Abbas Golru, a member of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee in the Iranian parliament, wrote in a post published on his Twitter page that he and two other Iranian parliamentarians arrived in the Bahrain capital on Friday to take part in the 146th session of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly, which is taking place from March 11 to 15.

MP/5731318

News Code 198416

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News