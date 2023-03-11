Iran, Belarus to reopen direct air service soon: envoy

"Very soon, direct air service will be open between the capitals of our countries," the diplomat said in an interview, published by BelTA Saturday.

Koltsov noted that the restoration of the regular air service between Belarus and Iran, cut in 2017, "plays an important role for maintenance of direct business, scientific, educational, cultural exchanges."

"The direct flight will, of course, become a powerful factor for expansion of economic cooperation between Belarus and Iran," he said.

In February, the Ministry of Transport and Communications of Belarus announced that Belarusian and Iranian aviation authorities "carried out a work on opening of air service from Tehran to Minsk and back."

Belavia used to fly this route between August, 2010, and late October, 2017.

MNA/PR