Mirzakhani needs to be remembered on Inl. Day of Mathematics

The International Day of Mathematics (IDM) is a worldwide celebration. Each year on March 14 all countries are invited to participate through activities for both students and the general public in schools, museums, libraries and other spaces.

The legend female Iranian mathematician, Maryam Mirzakhani passed away in 2017.

In memory of Maryam, at the 2018 World Meeting for Mathematics held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Iranian Mathematical Society proposed designating her birthday (May 12) as a day for celebrating women in mathematics. The proposal was approved.

Mirzakhani, Stanford University professor, obtained her BSc in mathematics (1999) from Sharif University of Technology, Tehran.

Later, she earned her Ph.D. from Harvard University and was a leading scholar on the dynamics and geometry of complex surfaces. In 2014, she became the first female winner of the Fields Medal, the most prestigious award in mathematics.

Winner of different medals in mathematics such as Fields Medal, Clay Research Award, Blumenthal Award, Ruth Lyttle Satter Prize in Mathematics, Mirzakhani's invaluable contributions to the field still go on, and her trailblazing career has paved the way forward for many women mathematicians to come.

