Leader's book "Cell Number 14" unveiled in Caracas

TEHRAN, Mar. 11 (MNA) – The book "Cell Number 14" was unveiled in a ceremony in Caracas in the presence of Iranian and Venezuelan cultural ministers.

The book "Cell Number 14" (in Spanish "Celda n.º 14") contains Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei's memories of resistance from the periods he spent in prison and exile during his fight against the Pahlavi regime.

In the ceremony announcing the official release of the Spanish translation of the book "Cell Number 14", Ayatollah Khamenei's message to all the Spanish-speaking people of the world was published.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution in his message urged all justice-seeking nations to become more familiar with each other and combine their efforts.