Israeli media admit failure to contain Yemeni attacks

The Hebrew website "aurora Israel" emphasized that the Zionist regime and its international allies failed to confront the threats of Yemeni forces and to create a deterrent to contain their attacks on Israel and to separate them from their connection to the war in Gaza.

After the recent deadline given to the Zionist regime by Yemeni forces to open crossings in Gaza expired, Yemenis announced their determination to resume attacks on Zionist ships in the Red Sea and warned that if Zionists attack Palestine again, they will resume their attacks on the regime directly, the report added.

According to the report, Yemeni forces stopped their attacks on the Zionists and ships linked with the regime in the Red Sea after the ceasefire came into effect.

MA/6406222