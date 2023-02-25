Turkey begins to rebuild homes for 1.5 milion left homeless

Turkey has begun work to rebuild homes following this month's devastating earthquakes, a government official said on Friday, as the combined death count in Turkey and Syria surpassed 50,000, NDTV reported.

More than 160,000 buildings containing 520,000 apartments collapsed or were severely damaged in the Feb. 6 earthquakes that killed tens of thousands in Turkey and neighboring Syria.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) announced the death count in Turkey due to earthquakes rose to 44,218 on Friday night.

With Syria's latest announced death count of 5,914, the combined death count in the two countries rose to above 50,000.

President Tayyip Erdogan has pledged to rebuild homes within a year, although experts have said the authorities should put safety before speed. Some buildings that were meant to withstand tremors crumbled in the latest earthquakes.

"For several projects, tenders and contracts have been done. The process is moving very fast," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity, adding there would be no compromise on safety.

Authorities say tents have been dispatched for the many who are homeless, but people have reported trouble accessing them.

RHM/PR