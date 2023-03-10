Iran accession to Paris Agreement depends on lifting bans

"If we want to make commitments regarding the environment, it definitely requires the absence of sanctions so that we can import equipment and have various technical and financial relations with the world," Dehghan told Iranian media on Friday.

Saying that different apparatuses have different views about the Paris Agreement and Iran's accession to it, Dehghan added, we seek to reach a consensus in the governing body regarding technical and political issues and make a decision about this issue with an expert and specialized evaluation of the issue.

Iran has already joined previous climate agreements, but the most important obstacle that has caused the country not to join the Paris Agreement has been the sanctions imposed on Tehran by the US and European states.

The Paris Agreement, often referred to as the Paris Accords or the Paris Climate Accords, is an international treaty on climate change. Adopted in 2015, the agreement covers climate change mitigation, adaptation, and finance.

