Poisoning students enemies' plot for undermine security

Speaking at the sermons of Friday prayers held at Imam Khomeini Grand Mosalla (Mosque) in Tehran, Ayatollah Khatami spoke about the recent reports of poisoning of Iranian schoolgirls across the country.

Saying that the leaders of the recent riot in Iran had 3 plans, the senior cleric said that deceiving young Iranians and taking them to the streets was the enemies' first plan.

The second plan of the enemy was an armed conflict which didn't happen and failed, according to Ayatollah Khatami.

He considered the enemies' third plan to be constantly annoy the great nation of Iran and added that consecutive poisonings are examples of this harassment.

The enemies sought to undermine the security by resorting to poisoning schoolgirls, he added.

He considered the enemy's other goal of creating serial poisonings to stop the scientific and educational progress of Iran's children and said that accusing the Islamic Establishment and religious people was one of the other goals of the enemies in that regard.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Khatami referred to the remarks of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution regarding the issue of the schoolgirls poisonings and said that as Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei stressed, those who commit such crimes should receive capital punishment.

