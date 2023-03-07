N. Korea warns US against shooting down test missiles

"The Pacific Ocean does not belong to the dominium of the US or Japan," Kim said.

In a separate statement, the chief of the Foreign News Section at North Korea's Foreign Ministry accused the US of "aggravating" the situation by conducting a joint air drill with a B-52 bomber on Monday and planning US-South Korea field exercises.

The United States deployed the B-52 bomber for a joint drill with South Korean fighter jets, in what South Korea's defense ministry claimed was a show of force against North Korea's nuclear and missile threats.

North Korea's foreign ministry on Sunday called on the UN to demand an immediate halt to combined military drills by the United States and South Korea, saying they were raising tensions that threaten to spiral out of control.

