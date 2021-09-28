N Korea fires missile, defends missile tests at UN

Speaking at the UN General Assembly on Tuesday morning, the North Korean envoy stressed the country's right to conduct missile tests and fire various missiles.

"Nobody can deny the righteous right to self-defense for the DPRK to develop, test, manufacture, and possess the weapon systems, equivalent to the ones which are possessed or being developed by them," Kim said, referring to the United States and South Korea, and using the acronym for North Korea's official name.

Kim said North Korea would never violate or endanger the security of the United States, South Korea and neighboring countries.

"We are just building up our national defense in order to defend ourselves and reliably safeguard the security and peace of the country," he said.

If the United States gave up its hostile policy, North Korea would "respond willingly at any time," he added. "But it is our judgment that there is no prospect at the present stage for the US to really withdraw its hostile policy."

South Korea’s military earlier said a projectile fired from North Korea’s mountainous northern Jagang province at about 6:40am local time (21:40 GMT) flew towards the North’s eastern sea.

