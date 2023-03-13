Seoul mayor calls for S. Korean nuclear weapons

In an interview with Reuters, Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon added new fuel to a growing debate over how South Korea should arm itself as the North races to perfect its nuclear capability.

"North Korea has nearly succeeded in miniaturising and lightening tactical nuclear weapons and secured at least dozens of warheads," Oh said. "We've come to a point where it is difficult to convince people with the logic that we should refrain from developing nuclear weapons and stick to the cause of denuclearisation."

He has raised the issue before, saying in February that the South should keep the nuclear option available. But his new comments are his strongest yet.

Oh said the Ukraine crisis has cemented his conviction that denuclearisation has lost its appeal, and that nuclear weapons would be the most effective deterrent against the North.

He dismissed opponents who warned of punishments from other countries, including sanctions, saying a South Korean nuclear programme would send a message to countries like China to curb the North's military buildup.

"There may be some initial resistance from the international community, but I believe that it will gain more support eventually," he said.

MNA/PR